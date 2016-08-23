Downtown church to open pantry

Wake up the World Ministries, located at the corner of east Columbus Avenue and Madriver Street in the former First Baptist Church building, has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and will open its food pantry from 4 to 8 p.m. the last Friday of each month.

Wake up the World Ministries, located at the corner of east Columbus Avenue and Madriver Street, will open a food pantry beginning Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Those who qualify under the Second Harvest Food Bank criteria will be able to secure three days’ worth of food, including fresh vegetables, meats and canned goods.

The pantry entrance is from the Madriver Street side.