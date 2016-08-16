Final Rob Hayden Memorial Ride planned

A 20-year local motorcycle tradition will come to an end with the final Rob Hayden Memorial Ride on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Family organizers want to clear the way for other charities to use the ride as a fundraiser.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the West Mansfield Conservation Club and the ride is scheduled to leave at 11 a.m.

Activities at the Conservation Club are scheduled Friday and Saturday with live music by Sneaky Pete and the Players on Friday and Level Ground on Saturday. There will also be food, biker games, a bonfire and a $200 poker hand payout.

Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple and proceeds benefit the Rob Hayden Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Early registration for the ride is available from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Conservation Club.