Free tax preparation assistance available

Community Action Organization, in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, is offering free tax preparation and filing assistance with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for households whose incomes are $58,000 or less.

The program is kicked off from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Community Action office, 1653 N. U.S. Route 68, Bellefontaine. Volunteers will be providing free tax preparation every Thursday through April 6 to electronically file federal and state tax returns.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance requires participants to take any/all of the pertinent documentation: Valid picture ID for anyone filing a tax return; Social Security cards for you, spouse, and all dependents claimed on the return; copy of last year’s taxes; income documents (W-2’s, 1098’s, 1099’s, and any other sources of income received by you and spouse); child/dependent care providers’ tax ID number; student loan interest/college tuition expenses; Health Insurance form 1095-A if covered under Marketplace or Health Insurance Form 1095-B and/or 1095-C if covered by employer; total paid in medical expenses from the previous year; amount of property tax paid/amount of mortgage interest paid; and direct deposit information including your account number and routing number for savings or checking account.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call Community Action at (937) 404-9203.