Back-to-school prep

Donors ‘Stuff the Bus’ for United Way, local students

United Way of Logan County volunteer Karen Tron of Precision Custom Products helps sort through the stack of donations Tuesday for the United Way Stuff the Bus school supply drive. (PHOTO | UNITED WAY)

As many local students head back to school during the upcoming weeks, they will be the beneficiaries of school supplies donated through the United Way of Logan County’s Stuff the Bus collection.

Anonymous donors gave more than 8,400 school supplies at collection sites throughout Logan County the last two weeks.

The 1,808 glue sticks, 1,660 notebooks 1,255 folders, 447 boxes of crayons, and thousands of additional supplies were sorted Tuesday at NEX Transport in East Liberty by a dozen dedicated volunteers and delivered Wednesday morning to all local schools.

Students and teachers in Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Calvary Christian, Indian Lake, Ohio Hi-Point, Riverside and West Liberty-Salem can access any of the supplies available. Families in need of school supplies are encouraged to contact their school offices and let them know the needs to access the United Way school supplies.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!