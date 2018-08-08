Bellefontaine joined many communities across the nation Tuesday evening by offering a Night Out Against Crime. Hosted at Brown Park, the evening provided fun and family-friendly alternatives to dangerous or illegal activities. The event was hosted by the Bellefontaine Police Department and a number of community partners, including music throughout the evening provided by Shine FM. Hot dogs and root beer floats were served and children played in a bouncy house provided by Belle Bounce while their parents could chat with representatives from various community organizations at booths set up at the park. ABOVE: Members of the police department and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni dance to the Chicken Dance alongside area children, eliciting light-hearted laughter among attendees. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

ALSO PICTURED IN WEDNESDAY'S EXAMINER: The Bellefontaine Fire Department offered area children the chance to climb inside a fire engine Tuesday evening and firefighters handed out keychains and pencils; and Eden Cluck, 2, right, watches as her older sister, Emery, 6, has a lion design painted on her face by Citizens Police Academy Alumni Misti Hess. Eden also decided to have a lion painted on her face as well.