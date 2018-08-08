Dog park scheduled to open this fall on east side of town

Fairgrounds transformation plan pitched

A dog park is expected to be completed by this fall at Jack Martin Park, members of the Bellefontaine Joint Parks and Recreation District learned Tuesday in a regular meeting.

Fencing and dedicated parking are expected to be installed in about six weeks at the park located along Reservoir Road, parks Superintendent Kris Myers said during the meeting, which was conducted in the shelter house at Harmon Field.

The new dog park was made possible largely through a donation from Mike and Karen Brady. The project has been about a year in the making. In spring 2017, parks board officials began visiting dog parks in Marysville, Dublin, Hilliard and Urbana to come up with plans.

