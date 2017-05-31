Surprise walk becomes major benefit event

A surprise walking event by a group of friends for a breast cancer anniversary has morphed into a major benefit for the Logan County Cancer Society.

After being unable for various reasons to participate again in the May 2013 annual Susan G. Komen Cancer Walk in Columbus, breast cancer survivor Shirley Kiggins and a small group of her friends decided to have their own walk at Indian Lake on the same day.

Kiggins had been cancer free for 10 years, so unbeknownst to her, the friends invited more of her friends, family and co-workers to what Kiggins thought was a breakfast and then a walk along the lake.

All wore Team Shirl t-shirts and a special shirt was made for her. Anniversary cake was served and a tradition was born which Shirley has continued each year since as a fundraiser for the Logan County Cancer Society.

It has grown to include such attractions as a raffle and goody bags, a Facebook page, a fun run and music.

Now known as the Indian Lake Cancer Walk for Hope, Strength and Courage, this year’s event is Saturday, June 3, with the 5K fun run beginning at 8 a.m. and the walk at 9 a.m.

Last year, with the addition of funds from the Phelps Family fundraisers, which raises money year-round for LCCS, $12,350.91 was donated to the LCCS. Several painting fundraisers have been hosted to benefit this year’s event.