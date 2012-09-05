Better Way To Save

|
A-1 Painting and Drywall
• $275.00 cert........................................$175.00
16x20 room painted - materials included
• $200.00cert.........................................$125.00
12x12 room painted, materials included
• $125.00 cert..........................................$75.00
Bathroom painted, materials included
• $100.00 cert...........................................................$60.00
12x12 ceiling painted - material included
Bellefontaine’s Best Car Wash
• $13.00 cert. (“Best” Car Wash)................$9.99
Bellefontaine Motor Sales
• $27.00 cert............................................$19.99
Oil Changes Only
Best Door & Window
• $540.00cert.........................................$399.00
SOLD OUT
Buckeye Spirit
• $10.00 cert...............................................$7.50
Captain Midnight Mobile DJ/Photo Booth Rental
• $75.00 cert.............................................$55.00
The Carpet Gallery
• $699.00 cert.........................................$525.00
12'x24' remnant installed w/ 8# pad
SOLD OUT
Clancy's - Sidney
• $6.00 cert.................................................$4.00
Court House Square
• $10.00 cert...............................................$7.00
Two per person per purchase
Cross Fire Archery LLC
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
Good toward any new compound bow
• $20.00 cert............................................$14.00
Deja You Resale Boutique
• $10.00 cert.............................................$7.00
Only 20 certificates available
Donatos Pizza, Subs & Salads
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.00
• $32.73..................................................$22.00
3 medium 1 topping pizza, excludes delivery charge
The Donut Shop & Bakery on the Lake
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.50
2 per purchase
Easton Water
• $30.00 cert............................................$18.00
• $180.00 cert........................................$145.00
1 year water cooler rental, includes 20 gallons of water per month - 5 available
• $69.00 cert............................................$55.00
Good toward any service call, only 5 available
Francis Furniture
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
Can be used for 1 piece of furniture
Hi-Point Home Inspection
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
One complete home inspection
Humane Society Bingo
• $20.00 ce..............................................$12.00
SOLD OUT
Indian Lake Outfitters
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
1-year archery range membership
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
5 per month
• $20.00 cert............................................$15.00
10 per month
Indian Lake Rollarena
• $6.00 cert.................................................$4.50
Good for admission on Fri. & Sat. 7:00-10:30pm.
Does not include skate rental.
• $5.00 cert.................................................$3.50
Good for admission on Tues. 6:00-8:30pm. And
Sat. 2:00-4:30pm. • Does not include skate rental.
Kegg's Garage
• $50.00 cert.............................................$35.00
SOLD OUT
Key Locksmith Company
• $50.00 cert.............................................$35.00
Lee's Comfort Shoes
• $20.00 cert.............................................$15.00
Only 25 per month, 5 per customer
Levan's Power Equipment
• $50.00...................................................$35.00
Good toward Stihl trimmer
• $50.00...................................................$35.00
Good toward Stihl chain saw
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
Good toward labor
Liberty Gathering Place
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.00
Mad River Farm Market
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.50
SOLD OUT
Mad River Knife & Supply
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.50
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
National Salt Distributors
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
Good toward equipment only
• $30.00 cert............................................$18.00
Ohio Fitness and Martial Arts
• $165.00 cert........................................$119.00
One month family membership martial arts & gym
• $79.00 cert............................................$59.00
One month membership kids martial arts
• $70.00 cert............................................$49.00
One month family gym membership
• $39.99 cert............................................$28.00
One month gym membership
Peach Tree Books & Gifts
• $20.00cert.......Sold Out Until Further Notice
Rax Roast Beef
• $9.00 cert...............................................$6.00
• $5.00 cert...............................................$3.50
LA TAN Tanning & Day SPA
• $20.00 cert............................................$15.00
Tri County Water
• $30.00 cert............................................$18.00
Unseen Elegance
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.00