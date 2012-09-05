Better Way To Save

  • Home
A-1 Painting and Drywall

• $275.00 cert........................................$175.00
16x20 room painted - materials included
• $200.00cert.........................................$125.00
12x12 room painted, materials included
• $125.00 cert..........................................$75.00
Bathroom painted, materials included
• $100.00 cert...........................................................$60.00
12x12 ceiling painted - material included


Bellefontaine’s Best Car Wash
• $13.00 cert. (“Best” Car Wash)................$9.99

Bellefontaine Motor Sales
• $27.00 cert............................................$19.99
Oil Changes Only

Best Door & Window
• $540.00cert.........................................$399.00
SOLD OUT

Buckeye Spirit
• $10.00 cert...............................................$7.50

Captain Midnight Mobile DJ/Photo Booth Rental
• $75.00 cert.............................................$55.00

The Carpet Gallery
• $699.00 cert.........................................$525.00
12'x24' remnant installed w/ 8# pad
SOLD OUT

Clancy's - Sidney
• $6.00 cert.................................................$4.00

Court House Square
• $10.00 cert...............................................$7.00
Two per person per purchase

Cross Fire Archery LLC
$100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
Good toward any new compound bow
• $20.00 cert............................................$14.00

Deja You Resale Boutique
$10.00 cert.............................................$7.00
Only 20 certificates available

Donatos Pizza, Subs & Salads
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.00
• $32.73..................................................$22.00
3 medium 1 topping pizza, excludes delivery charge

The Donut Shop & Bakery on the Lake
$10.00 cert..............................................$7.50
2 per purchase

Easton Water
• $30.00 cert............................................$18.00
• $180.00 cert........................................$145.00
1 year water cooler rental, includes 20 gallons of water per month - 5 available
• $69.00 cert............................................$55.00
Good toward any service call, only 5 available

Francis Furniture
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
Can be used for 1 piece of furniture

Hi-Point Home Inspection
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
One complete home inspection

Humane Society Bingo
• $20.00 ce..............................................$12.00
SOLD OUT

Indian Lake Outfitters
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
1-year archery range membership
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
5 per month
• $20.00 cert............................................$15.00
10 per month

Indian Lake Rollarena
• $6.00 cert.................................................$4.50
Good for admission on Fri. & Sat. 7:00-10:30pm.
Does not include skate rental.
• $5.00 cert.................................................$3.50
Good for admission on Tues. 6:00-8:30pm. And 
Sat. 2:00-4:30pm. • Does not include skate rental.

Kegg's Garage
• $50.00 cert.............................................$35.00
SOLD OUT

Key Locksmith Company
• $50.00 cert.............................................$35.00

Lee's Comfort Shoes
• $20.00 cert.............................................$15.00
Only 25 per month, 5 per customer

Levan's Power Equipment
• $50.00...................................................$35.00
Good toward Stihl trimmer
• $50.00...................................................$35.00
Good toward Stihl chain saw
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
Good toward labor

Liberty Gathering Place
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.00

Mad River Farm Market
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.50
SOLD OUT

Mad River Knife & Supply
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.50
• $50.00 cert............................................$35.00
National Salt Distributors
• $100.00 cert..........................................$70.00
Good toward equipment only
• $30.00 cert............................................$18.00

Ohio Fitness and Martial Arts
• $165.00 cert........................................$119.00
One month family membership martial arts & gym
• $79.00 cert............................................$59.00
One month membership kids martial arts
• $70.00 cert............................................$49.00
One month family gym membership
• $39.99 cert............................................$28.00
One month gym membership

Peach Tree Books & Gifts
• $20.00cert.......Sold Out Until Further Notice

Rax Roast Beef
• $9.00 cert...............................................$6.00
• $5.00 cert...............................................$3.50

LA TAN Tanning & Day SPA
• $20.00 cert............................................$15.00

Tri County Water
• $30.00 cert............................................$18.00

Unseen Elegance
• $10.00 cert..............................................$7.00


Simply stop by our office located  at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave. in Bellefontaine anytime Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and purchase discounted coupon certificates from any of the participating businesses listed to the right.

Certificates

Certificates are sold on a first come first serve basis so don't delay and start saving today with the Bellefontaine Examiner’s “A Better Way To Save”.  For a complete up-to-date list of participating businesses and their offers go to www.examiner.org and click on the “A Better Way To Save” ad.

Purchase

Certificates can be purchased via cash, check or credit card and are valid for 30 days from time of purchase. Tax is not included. Certificates are non-refundable.

Redeem & Save!

Contact the Examiner at  (937)592-3060 *125 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for general information or to learn how your business can participate in this program.