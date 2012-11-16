  • Home
Local News

Community Photos

11/10/2016 THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

Russells Point Police Patrolman Jerrod Bowman plays a game of Twister with Indian Lake Elementary School third-grader Jason Friend, left, and first-grader Randi Doyle during the first ILES Family Game Night of the...

Local Sports

Buckeye Insider

11-11-2016 Hits:131 Buckeye Insider MATT HAMMOND

There are few plays in football that can swing a game’s momentum like an interception return for a touchdown. The 2016 Ohio State football team has turned that into an art...

Obituaries

11/11/2016 THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

Harold A. Johns, 79, of Wapakoneta and formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away at  5:45 a.m. Thursday,  Nov. 10, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, following a brief illness with...

Ohio News

National & World News

AP Sports

