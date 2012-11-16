‘French kid’ saved by American intervention
11/11/2016 THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Virtuous American servicemen and women draw no distinction between race, religion or nationality fighting back against genocide and oppression, and Dan Verin owes his life to that courage. Dan Verin reflects...Read more
Former serviceman happens across old garb on recent trip
Pupils salute veterans with breakfasts, heartfelt thanks
Windows of Hope to benefit recovery, suicide prevention
Patrol’s Pride: Support critical to law officers’ successes
Langstaff named new pastor at Belle Center church
Driver flown from Lakeview crash
CEMETERY PLANTING
Troop banners honor service members for village’s bicentennial
New chief: Indian Lake EMS environment better
City receives state auditor award